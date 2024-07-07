Taapsee Pannu Reveals Dhak Dhak Co-Producers Abandoned Her After Getting Their Money: 'Dia Mirza Stepped In...'

Taapse Pannu grabbed the headlines when she turned producer for a female road trip-based film Dhak Dhak starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.

After the making of the film, the actress faced many troubles, as she recently made a shocking revelation on how her co-producers abandoned the film after getting their share of the money.

Here's What She Stated

In the second edition of Expresso, Taapsee stated that she was frustrated by the behaviour of her co-producers. He said, “If it’s not a big-budget film, studios recover the money before the film hits theatres. Now that they have made their money, they just make a token release. They don’t even want to spend on Prints and Advertising (P&A). Exhibitors feel that since it's no mass masala movie, why spend on electricity and popcorn at all? So they give us odd shows, theatres etc. Then it’s abruptly removed in the middle of the week."

She further added, "At that time I was so frustrated… We started showing the film 4-5 days after the film’s trailer came out. People started coming to us saying they’ll help promote it. But I still didn’t have people standing next to me as producers and co-producers who said ‘We did as much as we could and leave the rest to the audience’. They instead said, ‘Why bother? It’s already made its money and now it will find its audience.'"

It was an upsetting incident for her, but she is grateful that the cast helped and Dia Mirza helped her with interviews. She expressed, “The four lead women, stood by the film. Dia stepped in and provided us with a space in her house for interviews with the ladies. She called over journalists to her place for the interviews. I have never seen many actors taking ownership of a film like that. I was so proud to be a part of that film."

This is the second time Taapsee turned producer for a film. She has also produced the horror thriller Blurr, directed by Ajay Bahl. It was released in theatres in October 2023.

Dhak Dhak follows the journey of four women at different stages of life as they take a bike trip to Khardung La, the highest motorable road in India. It was released in theatres on October 13, 2023. The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja. Reportedly actress Sanjana Sanghi has confirmed the film to have a sequel.