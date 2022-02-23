Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi, Prateik Babbar wrap up the shoot of 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan'

Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' on Tuesday.

The trio ended the shoot on a high as they partied with the cast and crew of the film.

Besides the three, those present at the wrap party were Harleen Sethi, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Amrita Pandey (Junglee Pictures) & director Arshad Syed.

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' stars Taapsee and Pratik in lead roles and is touted as an investigative comedy, written and directed by the 'Breathe Into The Shadows' co-writer Arshad Syed.

Prateik Babbar had earlier shared that he was excited about the film's release. He also heaped praises on the entire team and said that the set of 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' is one that keeps everyone on their edge as actors.

Prateik will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'India Lockdown', and 'Hiccups and Hookups 2'.

Meanwhile, Taapsee too has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of Team India captain of women's cricket Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'.

She will also star in 'Dobaaraa', the Hindi remake of Spanish mystery drama 'Mirage'.

Besides, she will feature in a film titled 'Blurr' and an untitled Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:10 PM IST