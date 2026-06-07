Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Ageism In Industry, Recalls Being Told 'You're Not Young Enough' For Rom-Coms At 30: 'Doesn't Happen With Men'

Taapsee Pannu On Ageism | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu has spoken about the persistent age-based bias in the film industry, highlighting how opportunities for women often narrow as they cross a certain age bracket, while their male counterparts continue to enjoy a wider range of roles without similar scrutiny. She also recalled being told she was “not young enough” to star in a rom-com after turning 30.

Taapsee Pannu On Ageism In Industry

Talking about the experience, Taapsee told Times Entertainment, "I came into the Hindi film industry when I was in my mid-twenties, okay? Now, for three or four years, you're struggling to get a decent role. By the time you make a mark, you've crossed 30. Then they say you're not young enough to be featured in a rom-com."

Furthermore, the actress pointed out that women often face limitations based on age, while male actors rarely deal with the same scrutiny. She added that even today, there are several instances where she feels a younger actor is unnecessary for a role, yet casting decisions still lean toward younger choices.

'Ageism Is A Big Thing'

"It doesn’t really happen the same way with men. Of course, we can all see that. But yes, ageism is a big thing," she said, underlining the persistent gender disparity in the industry.

Recalling her experience in the South film industry, the actress said similar situations used to happen with her, noting that the moment she was cast opposite a relatively senior actor, younger actors would hesitate to work with her. They would say, "Oh no, she’s been opposite that actor, so now…"

'You Dare Say That About Shah Rukh Khan'

"You dare say that about Shah Rukh Khan. You know, an actress's life changes after working with Shah Rukh Khan. So that taboo is not here, but that taboo was there for me when I worked in the South."

Work Front

The actress will next be seen in Gandhari, an action-thriller set to release on Netflix.