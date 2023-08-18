Taali, Guns & Gulaabs, AP Dhillon - First Of A Kind: List Of Films & Shows To Watch Online This Weekend

This weekend has some exciting new releases in the OTT world, varying across different genres. While on one hand, there is Taali with Sushmita Sen playing the lead, on the other hand, there is the black comedy series 'Guns & Gulaabs' with Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. If you are bored of all fiction, the viewers also get to watch renowned singer AP Dhillon's docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' over the weekend.

Here's a complete list of Hindi films and shows to stream online this weekend:

TAALI

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia

Story: Taali is the inspiring story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and her fight against the system for recognition of the third gender. It shows her transformation from a young Ganesh to Gauri and her contribution in giving momentum to the transgender equality movement in India.

GUNS & GULAABS

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Raj & DK

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, Satish Kaushik

Story: What happens when a hotshot police officer lands up in a cartel-run town called Gulaabgunj and gets entangled in a mess which also involves a lovesick maniac?

FUH SE FANTASY

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Debatma Mandal

Cast: Milind Soman, Arjit Taneja, Nyra Banerjee, Diksha Singh

Story: Fuh Se Fantasy 2 shows modern people in modern relationships exploring their deepest fantasies and quirkiest desires and the consequences of the same.

AP DHILLON: FIRST OF A KIND

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Jay Ahmed

Story: The docuseries gives the fans of Indo-Canadian singer Amritpal Singh Dhillon, aka AP Dhillon, a glimpse into his life like never before. Starting from a tiny corner of Punjab to being one of the most followed artist across the globe, the docuseries will feature unseen footage and behind the scene moments from his life.

ADIPURUSH (ICYMI)

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage

Story: Adipurush is the retelling of the epic Ramayana and traces the part of the story where Lord Ram embarks on his mission to rescue Goddess Sita from the clutches of Ravana in the demon kingdom of Lanka