Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 1: Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande's Film Earns ₹1.25 Crore...

Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which hit the big screens on March 22, has witnessed a decent first day collection at the box office. Directed by Randeep himself, the film is a biopic of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

According to several news reports, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, the first day of its release. It is expected to earn well in the coming days and might benefit from the long Holi weekend.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is also facing a clash with Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express which earned Rs 1.50 crore on the first day. It has received positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

Reportedly, Randeep's film had an overall 15.40 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

The Free Press Journal review of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar read, "Randeep, who marked his directorial debut, makes a film highlighting Veer Savarkar’s contribution to the Indian Independence, his writing abilities, his thought process, noted work for the people of pre-independent India. He took his own sweet time in enlightening Veer’s pain, valour, shortcomings and so on. His first half is too bookish and lengthy that it becomes tough to sit through the interval. However, his stellar act right from the beginning is the saving grace entirely. The second half is truly compelling, a bit engaging and palatable to the current political climate of the country."

It further read, "Veer Savarkar is probably the tenth patriotic film in a row since 2023 and no matter how socially relevant the movie is, overdose of it really isn’t worth it. Randeep’s film is a slow burner and it drains you with facts and figures but it is a well-intended project that might strictly excite and appeal history lovers."

In the film, Ankita is seen as Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, while Randeep essayed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks Ankita and Randeep's first on-screen collaboration together.

Apart from acting in the film, Randeep has also directed, co-written and co-produced it. The film released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi.