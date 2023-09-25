Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Blessed With Baby Girl, New Parents Share FIRST Photos

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl. Swara gave birth to the baby on September 23.

Reportedly, the couple shared the happy news with their fans and followers via an official statement. They called their daughter their 'greatest joy and blessing'. They named their daughter Raabiya, after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri. The name also means spring and/or queen.

Swara and Fahad also shared a couple of photos on Instagram with their daughter. They captioned the post, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️ With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."

Swara surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy in June 2022, four months after tying the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad.

Swara and Fahad's love story

The couple announced their marriage in February 2023 and hosted their wedding festivities and a grand reception for their friends, colleagues and family members.

Swara met Fahad during an anti-CAA protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the two hit it off instantly. They became friends and soon fell in love with each other.

The actress had earlier revealed that she submitted their court marriage papers in January 2023, but it was only in February that they announced their wedding after completing the legal procedure.

Back in 2021, Swara had also announced that she wanted to adopt a child.

Read Also Inside Swara Bhasker's Surprise Baby Shower By Husband Fahad Ahmad

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)