Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and bhabhi Charu Asopa trolled for sharing ‘private’ photos amid quarantine

While it is obvious to know what most of the couples will be doing amid lockdown at home, given the rise in condom sales, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother and his wife and TV actress Charu Asopa are bearing the brunt of it for sharing their ‘private’ pictures on Instagram.
Rajeev shared a reel of getting mushy with his wife on the photo sharing app. He captioned the post stating, "in love with quarantined days Ain’t you? #stayhome"
Charu also shared a similar photo with Rajeev and captioned it as, "We are happy being quarantined. #stayhome #staysafe."
However, after netizens slammed the duo for sharing intimate pictures, the couple disabled the comments section.
Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019 in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa with family over the weekend. The couple shared their wedding pictures online, where the two can be seen with sister Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughters Renee and Alisah.
On work front, Sen is a model while Asopa is known for her TV series Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.
