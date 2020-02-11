Sushmita Sen to comeback on screen after a decade with new show 'Aarya'

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen has a date now. The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show "Aarya", after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for "Aarya" started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the websitre.