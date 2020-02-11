Sushmita Sen to comeback on screen after a decade with new show 'Aarya'

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen has a date now. The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show "Aarya", after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.
The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for "Aarya" started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the websitre.
Last December the actress wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"
In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer slapstick, "No Problem", co-starring Anik Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, "Nirbaak".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)