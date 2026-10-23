'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Suicidal': Smita Jaykar Recalls Meeting Late Actor In Hospital During His Depression Treatment, Dismisses Drug Claims

Smita Jaykar Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Suicidal | Photo Via YouTube/Siddharth Kannan

Veteran actress and spiritual healer Smita Jaykar has recalled meeting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for depression. She also spoke about Rhea Chakraborty’s efforts to help the actor during their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Suicidal

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Smita revealed that she had visited Sushant at the hospital and offered him a healing session after Rhea, with whom she had worked in Sonali Cable, reached out to her. “Sushant Singh Rajput was suicidal. I had gone and given him healing also when he was in Bandra in Hinduja Hospital, where he was getting treated for depression. Rhea had called me,” she said.

Recalling their interaction, Smita said Sushant appeared happy and spoke to her pleasantly. She added that he was willing to visit an ashram to participate in one of the healing processes she had suggested. However, the plan did not materialise.

"In the night, Rhea messaged me saying, 'Smita, he is widdling again', which means in an unsteady kind of state. It didn't happen, I wish he had come," she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not On Drugs

When asked whether Sushant was under the influence of drugs, Smita dismissed the speculation, saying she had met him in the hospital and believed he might have been taking medication.

Defends Rhea Chakraborty

Recalling her reaction to Sushant’s death, Smita said she wondered why he had not reached out to her again, adding that she might have been able to help him. She also defended Rhea, saying the actress genuinely wanted to help Sushant while they were dating.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020.