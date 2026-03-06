'Surgery Hui Hai': Rajat Dalal Hospitalised After Injury In The 50 Show, Gives Health Update With Medical Report

Rajat Dalal undergoes surgery after injury In The 50

The 50’s fame and social media personality Rajat Dalal recently shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram with the caption, "Gir girke hi insaan uthna seekhta hai!" In the photos, fans could see Rajat lying on a hospital bed. Once the pictures were posted, fans flooded the comment section, asking what had happened to him. In response, Rajat later uploaded his medical report along with a video to clarify the situation.

He shared the MRI report of his right elbow, which read, "Full thickness tear of the tendinous component of lateral fibers of triceps tendon with approximately 3 cm retracting of the torn fibers."

In the video, filmed from the hospital, Rajat explained that he had injured himself during the first task of The 50. Despite the tendon tear, he continued performing in the show. Later, during another task, which was telecast yesterday, he sustained an additional injury. However, he did not quit the show, completed all his tasks, and underwent surgery after the show ended. The influencer confirmed that his surgery took place today and was successful.

Rajat said, "Sab puch rahe hain ki hua kya hai," adding, "The 50 ke pehle din ke shoot pe mere ko tendon tear ho gaya tha, thick tear tha, 2.8 cm ka. Jo baad me ek task jab maine perform kara usme badh ke 3 cm ho gaya." He further revealed that surgery was the only solution from the beginning. Rajat added, "Par show ki commitment thi aur mera man bhi nahi tha chorne ka...to pehle show complete kara aur ab finally mere ko jis doctor se surgery karani thi waha date mili." Giving an update on his health, he concluded, "Aaj wo surgery hui hai aur achi hui hai."

What Is A Tendon Tear?

A tendon tear is a medical condition where the tendon, the strong fibrous tissue connecting muscle to bone, is partially or completely ruptured, impairing movement and causing pain. In medical terms, it is often described as a "full-thickness" or "partial-thickness tear" of the tendon fibers, depending on whether all layers of the tendon are affected. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), a tendon tear is defined as "a partial or complete disruption of the tendon fibers, which can result in pain, weakness, and loss of function of the affected joint or muscle."