'He's Doing Nautanki': Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Slammed By The 50's Maxtern As Last Vlog Goes VIRAL, Calls It 'Fake Emotion'

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Slammed By The 50's Maxtern As Last Vlog Goes VIRAL |

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has gone viral on the internet after making claims of "mental harassment" against his family. In a more than two-hour-long video titled "The Real Story of my Life," the YouTuber is seen accusing his parents and brother of allegedly torturing him. As the video quickly spread across social media, The 50's Maxtern came forward to share his perspective on the controversy. After watching the vlog, he claimed that Anurag was simply doing "nautanki" in the video.

Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I watched 2 hours long video of Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 and found he is doing nautanki! (sic)" He further urged people not to fall for "fake emotion" and asked them to "learn to read the people."

I watched 2 hours long video of Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 and found he is doing nautanki!



Don’t fall for fake emotion!

Learn to read the people….. — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 5, 2026

As his tweet went viral, one user commented, "Aap toh mujhse bade velle aur berozgar nikle (sic)." Maxtern responded to the remark, saying, "Watched it in 1.75X."

Watched it in 1.75X — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 5, 2026

In his vlog, Anurag Dobhal mentioned that "this is my last video." He explained that although he had been earning well, everything was eventually snatched away from him. He also shared that his parents allegedly parted ways with him after he married an inter-caste girl. Anurag further claimed that his brother, Kalam, had threatened to expose him on social media. While his wife Ritika Dobhal initially stood by him during the chaos, he said that she eventually left as well. "Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai," this statement by Anurag left many worried about his health.

Anurag Dobhal is a digital creator from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is known for his YouTube channel, UK07 Rider, which he started in 2018. Anurag currently has 6.9 million followers on Instagram and 7.81 million subscribers on YouTube.