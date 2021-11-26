Surbhi Jyoti and Rohit Khandelwal's new song 'Bismillah 2' released

Actress Surbhi Jyoti and Rohit Khandelwal's song 'Bismillah 2' was released on Friday.

Crooned by Jazim Sharma, ft. Kanwar Grewal, 'Bismillah 2' revolves around the storyline of reincarnation picturised on Surbhi and Rohit.

Surbhi and Rohit, along with the entire cast and crew, are excited for the music video's release. Sharing her excitement, Surbhi said, "It was one of the best shooting experiences for me because my entire team was a pro and the song itself was so good.

"There is a story in the song, so, it serves both the purposes. I am doing the music video and even acting in it because there is a character to play. And, the theme that they have kept - reincarnation, with the lighting, we played so well. One is the present and one is in the past. The entire thing to shoot was like a delight. I am sure people are going to love this song," Surbhi said.

"With the voices Kanwar Grewal and Jazim Sharma,they are superb. It was a treat to work with them. Of course, people from Snow Records, they are my friends. So, overall, it was a beautiful feeling," she added.

Rohit Khandelwal also expressed similar feelings about this Sufi song, and stated, "I really enjoyed shooting for Bismillah 2. Personally, I'm very excited to see the reaction of my fans as the concept of the music video is very different to the other projects I have done and as an actor, there was a lot of scope for me to perform. The Directors, the team, my co-star Surbhi Jyoti, I think everyone involved in the song have done a tremendous job and am really looking forward to it."

'Bismillah 2' is the first song to be launched by Snow Records and sharing the thoughts about it, Atmika Tiwari and T J Bainsla - the Director of the label said, "We are extremely happy to announce our music label Snow Records. In this new venture we aim to create the music to conserve the real traditional music of the country which is fading each passing day. Our first song 'Bismillah 2' is the perfect example of it. Our whole team is really excited for this song and wishing great heights for it."

Giving in-depth knowledge about the song, 'Bismillah 2,' Jazim Sharma shared, "It was so cool to collaborate with renowned folk singer Kanwar Grewal to create 'Bismillah 2.' I love sufi music, and really like the word Bismillah. Audiences loved my signature snazzy harmonium and unique sargams in 'Bismillah 1', so I designed this song 'Bismillah 2' with these signature features so that the audience can relate. I think this song really has an amazing energy and vibe! I’m sure listeners are going to love it!"

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:13 PM IST