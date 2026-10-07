Supreme Court Warns Rajpal Yadav Over ₹2 Crore Deposit In Cheque-Bounce Case, Seeks Payment By October 13 | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav appeared in person before the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the Court’s stern warning over his failure to deposit the amount due in a cheque-bounce case. Yadav told the Court that he would pay ₹2 crore and showed a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore. A buyer of his property, who is to pay the remaining ₹85 lakh, was also present in court.

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A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant by October 13. The Court said it would consider his plea against the Delhi High Court order which had convicted Yadav and imposed a three month sentence on him (for failing to make good payments against a loan from a private party) after the payment is made.

Yadav’s counsel told the Court that he had gone to the Courts’ Registry to make the payment, but RTGS was not permissible. He therefore brought the ₹1.15 crore demand draft. On the remaining ₹85 lakh, counsel said the buyer of Yadav’s property was present and would make the payment.

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Actor Rajpal Yadav, while speaking to ANI said "...Loans aren't taken out for films. You take a loan to build a house or buy land, not to make movies. It’s either a package deal or an investment. Rajpal Yadav is already working on a hundred films himself, so why would he need a loan to make one?...I have the utmost respect for my country, the Supreme Court, and the judiciary. Whatever decision is reached, wherever it comes from, it will be accepted by all..."

The Court made it clear that the extensions were being granted only to secure payment to the complainant and warned Yadav over his conduct.“Law should not be utilised like this”, it said.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether Yadav had suffered imprisonment and indicated that the Court could consider enhancement of his sentence.

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The Court said the purpose of the deposit was to secure the amount for the complainant and that Yadav’s conduct did not satisfy it.

The case relates to a loan of around ₹5 crore allegedly taken by Yadav from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of ₹1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured, leading to the cheque-bounce proceedings. The unpaid amount increased over the years with interest and other charges.

After passing the order, the bench had an informal exchange with Yadav, who spoke about the losses suffered on account of Ata Pata Laapata. He said around ₹200-250 crore had been lost on the film and that the producers had also suffered.

The CJI referred to the film’s title while commenting on the case.

“Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab”, the CJI remarked in jest.

Yadav greeted the bench when the court exprssed its inclination to speak to the actor on the ongoing case.

“Pranam karta hoon,” Yadav said and spoke about the difficulties he had faced, including his time in jail.

The CJI then advised him to make a good film and entertain people. In jest, he added that advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were also good actors and could be cast in his films.

Yadav also told the Court that despite the losses from the film, he was being pursued over the ₹5 crore liability.

The Court had on October 5 come down heavily on Yadav for failing to comply with the earlier direction to deposit ₹2 crore. On September 15, it had granted him a final two-week opportunity to deposit the amount and submit a concrete repayment plan.