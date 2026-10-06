MP’s Mhow Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Actor Rajpal Yadav In Cheque-Bounce Case | Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Mhow court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against actor Rajpal Yadav in an alleged cheque-bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Farhan Masood Qureshi issued the order on Sept 22 in case number SCNI/158/2026, Prakash Jaju versus Rajpal Yadav.

The warrant directs police to arrest Yadav and produce him before the court on or before Oct 13.

The case relates to the alleged dishonour of a cheque. The order directs police authorities in Mumbai to execute the warrant and produce Yadav before the Mhow court.

According to the order, if Yadav appears before the court on Oct 13, he may be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 500 and a surety bond of Rs 500.

The court has fixed Oct 13 as the next hearing date.