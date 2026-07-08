'Suppressing Khalra's Story Is Wrong': Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Objects To Satluj's Removal, Announces Public Screenings

DSGMC Backs Satluj Screenings |

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, originally titled Punjab ’95, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was released on ZEE5 on July 3 after awaiting CBFC certification since 2022, remaining stalled in the approval process for nearly four years. However, in a surprising development, the OTT platform announced on Sunday evening, July 5, that the film had been removed just two days after its premiere.

Amid the controversy, on Tuesday, July 7, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka expressed strong opposition to what he described as attempts to suppress a film based on the life and work of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

'Suppressing Khalra's Story Is Wrong'

He told ANI, "Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes to the truth. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as 'unclaimed' and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab. Suppressing this story, preventing the events of that dark era from reaching the public, is deeply wrong, and it has sparked immense outrage across the Sikh community."

#WATCH | Delhi | On the removal of the film Satluj from the OTT platform Zee5, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Harmeet Singh Kalka says, "...Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist… pic.twitter.com/JcanUOHxfJ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

Announces Public Screenings Of Satluj

Furthermore, he stated that DSGMC has instructed gurdwara committee members to download and screen the film in their respective areas to increase public awareness. The committee also plans to hold discussions with the heads of Sikh educational institutions and organise seminars on Jaswant Singh Khalra in colleges.

"We want people to realise the impact a single social activist can have on society. If one individual can achieve so much, there is no reason why we cannot all work together to do the same,” he added.

What Diljit Dosanjh Said On Satluj Removal

During an Instagram Live session following Satluj's removal, Dosanjh said in Punjabi that the decision did not come as a surprise to him.

Dosanjh alleged that efforts to silence Punjab's voice have continued since 1995, claiming that the same persists even in 2026. He added that, despite the film's removal, Satluj can no longer be silenced because its story has already reached audiences far and wide.