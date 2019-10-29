Sunny Leone's poolside picture in a bikini is soaring temperature

Sunny Leone has always managed to steal our hearts with her cute antics and her mind-boggling bikini body. She was recently seen featuring in a dance number for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer, Motichoor Chaknachoor. Sunny Leone has yet again managed to make us fall in love with her dance moves.

After finishing her shoots, she has now headed to Dubai with her husband, Daniel Weber, and kids for a well-deserved break. Chilling by the pool, Sunny Leone is enjoying the sun as she slays in a bikini. She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from her day out in the sun. Take a look at them.