Sunny Leone responds to accusations of plagiarizing painting and auctioning it

Sunny Leone, who is also known for being a philanthropist, other than career as an actress, has come under the scanner for plagiarizing a painting and putting it up for an auction.
Earlier this month, the Leela actress shared a post with pictures of her painting and informed her fans that she has created it, and will be auctioning the same, to help raise money for cancer.
However, Diet Sabya called her out the actress for not crediting the artist from whom she stole the artwork and claimed it as her own creation. The post reads, "We are all for charity, but stealing an artists’ original work — without credit — and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty."
Sunny Leone responded to the allegations wrote, "Hello. Just to give you the correct information, I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry, you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help !!!! Best of luck !!!! Keep creating"
The artist, who's work 'inspired' the actress also commented on the post and wrote, "a credit would have been the minimum...intellectual property is a thing you know? What if I didn't want a copy of my work to be copied by you and auctioned? The cause is commendable the attitude not so much"
