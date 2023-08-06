Sunny Deol Takes A Dig At Young Male Actors Shaving Body Hair: 'They Look Like Girls'

Sunny Deol | Photo by ANI

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is currently busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film Gadar 2. During one of his recent interviews, the actor reacted to young male actors shaving body hair and said that they think they’ve become 'stars' with six-pack abs.

During a conversation with Aaj Tak, Sunny Said, "Mujhe toh badi sharam aati hai jab shave kar lete hai apne baal, ladki bann gaya (I feel shy when they shave their hair, they look like girls)."

Sunny Deol further said, "We are actors and not bodybuilders," as he expressed his views about new actors being more focussed on their physique than acting.

He also revealed that he was never keen on getting six-pack abs. "I don't understand these things. We are actors, not bodybuilders. We are here to act, not to do bodybuilding. But because of that, we are getting talents with the mindset, 'I have built a body, I can now become an actor, I am a dancer, I can be an actor'."

The 66-year-old actor said that Hindi film industry has become 'Bollywood' because original content is not being made these days. "The audience is lapping it up like fast food. We have started picking up films from everywhere else rather than creating our own films," he added.

Meanwhile, in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set to reprise his role of Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Luv Sinha among others.

It will hit the screens on August 11 and clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)