Sunny Deol 'Hated' That Son Rajveer Wanted To Become An Actor- Here's Why | Photo Via Instagram.

Just like Sunny Deol, his son Rajveer Deol will be following in the footsteps of his father, as he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Dono. He will star opposite debutante Paloma, who is Poonam Dhillon's daughter.

Earlier today, the trailer for Dono was unveiled, and Rajveer made the shocking revelation that his parents, Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, 'hated' the fact that he wanted to become an actor. He said that they wanted him to study and do something else because the film industry is unpredictable.

"You are happy for a second and miserable for not getting work. I mean, Dad got a hit (Gadar 2) after 22 years. So they were worried because it’s such a mentally draining line. But I just fell in love with acting; I couldn’t get enough of it. Even now they wish I was doing something else," Rajveer said.

Dono is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, where Dev (Rajveer), a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma), a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big, fat Indian wedding, a heartwarming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination. The movie promises to be an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships, and matters of the heart!

It marks the duo's debut in Bollywood and is directed by Avnish S. Barjatya. Dono will be released on October 5, 2023.

