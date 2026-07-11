Sunita Ahuja On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs & Forgiveness: Will Never Leave Him No Matter What He Does | FPJ Exclusive | Photo Via Instagram

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s marriage has remained under the spotlight in recent months, with the former making several candid revelations about their relationship. From speaking about their bond to addressing allegations of infidelity and the challenges of being married to a Bollywood superstar, Sunita has repeatedly made headlines for her unfiltered statements.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal following her elimination from Netflix’s Lock Upp Season 2, Sunita once again spoke about her relationship with Govinda, saying she would never leave him, regardless of what happens.

On why she believes her relationship with Govinda has stood the test of time, Sunita said, “Look, we are still together. We cannot live without each other. I even told Shilpa Shinde, ‘He is my husband, and I will never leave him till my last breath, no matter what he does.’ We have spent 40 years together, and that’s not a joke. Surviving in the film industry for so many years itself is a huge achievement. But we are still together and we love each other.”

Speaking about infidelity, trust, forgiveness and the realities of being married to a film star, she added, “Trust is the biggest thing. I don’t think any hero in the film industry is completely innocent because they spend more time with their heroines than with us. It all depends on how much faith you have in your love and how you choose to deal with it. I have always said that to become an actor’s wife, you need to have a heart of stone. I fell in love with Govinda when I was 15, today I am 56 and I still love him. I have forgiven him so many times. I’m sure I must have made mistakes too because he always says, ‘She is not my wife, she is my child.’ When love is real, you forgive and move forward.”