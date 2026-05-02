'Sunil Pal Was Roasted The Whole Episode': Samay Raina's Face-Off With Senior Comedian On The Great Indian Kapil Show Goes Viral- watch VIDEO

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Samay Raina-Sunil Pal Face-Off; Watch VIDEO |

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently available to stream on Netflix, and several moments from the episode are going viral online. One segment that has particularly grabbed attention is Sunil Pal’s interaction with Samay Raina, especially after their earlier online exchange linked to the India’s Got Latent controversy.

When veteran comedian Sunil Pal entered the show, host Kapil Sharma asked, "Sunil bhai aapne inhe maaf kar diya ki nahi? Kyunki ye aapse bhot pyar karta hai genuinely." To this, Sunil Pal responded, "Main to request karta hoon..." Archana Puran Singh then stepped in and asked, "Aisa kya kiya Samay ne?"

Kapil brought Sunil Pal and Samay Raina into the same room and is trying to make peace between them. New Baba Siddiqui in the house 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YBbZl2325x — Raj (@idfcwau) May 2, 2026

Sunil Pal replied with a shayari, "Main ye kehta hoon ki adab ki mehfil ho to yaad karo Ghalib ko, aur inki (Samay) mehfil ho to gaali ho." Samay Raina quickly hit back saying, "Jo bhi maine gaaliyan seekhi hai wo maine Sunil paji ke video se hi seekhi hai."

Kapil Sharma then asked Samay about Sunil Pal never using foul language in his shows. Samay clarified that he did not learn it from him but from the comments on his videos, which left the entire panel and audience laughing.

sunil ko dekh kar uncomfortable ho gaya — Raj (@idfcwau) May 2, 2026

TBH complete episode Samay bhaiya was not that chill guy bro! — Jivi (@curious_kidoo) May 2, 2026

Sunil was roasted the whole episode — Crispy peanut speaks (@peanut_crispy) May 2, 2026

As the clip went viral, reactions poured in online. A user commented, "I felt uncomfortable seeing Sunil." Another wrote, "TBH complete episode Samay bhaiya was not that chill guy bro!" while another said, "Sunil was roasted the whole episode."

Samay Raina, speaking about Sunil Pal during Vaibhav Munjal's podcast said, "That man doesn’t have mental peace. He is frustrated. I hope he gets peace." He further added while referring to the backlash he received, "Jo log mere baare mein bol rahe hain, woh apni life mein frustrated hain. Agar koi mentally peaceful hota hai toh woh aise statements nahi deta."

You can stream Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps episode on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.