Summer High fame AP Dhillon postpones concerts due to injury, shares photo from hospital bed

AP Dhillon | Instagram

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon recently announced that he has suffered a serious injury during his music tour due to which his team has postponed his upcoming concerts.

The 'Summer High' fame had embarked on his month-long North American 'Out Of This World' tour which began on October 8 and was supposed to end on November 4. However, due to his injury, the San Francisco and Los Angeles concerts have now been postponed.

The popstar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the hospital bed and wrote, "To all my fans in California, it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour."

"I'm doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates," he assured.

New concert dates

Later, he also shared the new dates for the postponed concerts. While the San Francisco concerts of November 1 and 2 have been now pushed to December 13 and 14, the Los Angeles performance has been pushed to December 11.

AP Dhillon: The current internet sensation

AP Dhillon is currently one of the most trending artists in the world with his 'Summer High' splashed all over the internet. He has taken Punjabi pop music to newer heights and has shot to fame not only in India or the US, but all across the globe.

Back in November 2021, AP Dhillon had taken India by storm with his 'Takeover Tour' in several cities across the country.