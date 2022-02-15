Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur and Ahsaas Channa to star in Lionsgate Play's new show 'Jugaadistan'

How do you show range in your content if not by backing stories that can’t be more different from each other! In what is their second series, Lionsgate Play takes a break from dysfunctional families. This time around they take us through the dusty by-lanes of a campus. We meet college politicians, professors who make students go weak in their knees, young people navigating their own moralities and matters of the heart in their campus drama Jugaadistan.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, 'Jugaadistan' brings in a talented bunch of actors including Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others.

Khurana says, “As a filmmaker and storyteller, you are always looking to push the envelope and challenge yourself. I wanted to do just that when this presented itself. While I have done youth centric, college stuff before, this was like a different take on it. Like the darker side of our college years, and Delhi like we don't see often. We delve into an array of issues - college politics, student dynamics, side incomes - all of which are significant in how people's lives are shaped in their formative years. After all, college is the beginning of the rest of your adult life. The decisions we take then usually have far reaching consequences. I also really enjoyed the track of investigative journalism and the quest for the truth that runs parallel to all the student shenanigans."

Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate tells us, “It’s a show that we’ve put all our might behind. With Hiccups and Hookups we explored modern family dynamics; this time we take a real tour of campus life. It’s not as hunky dory as our pop culture makes it seem with their nostalgic songs and romantic stories. We get real and explore the gritty side that has never been seen on screen before. At Lionsgate Play, the endeavour is to chase stories that are out of the ordinary and I can’t wait for the world to watch it.”

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate India adds, “This series is a delightful combination of all the colours of life that we experience in college. Akarsh and Adhaar along with the writers and cast have managed to bring to life the innocence of growing up as well as the seriousness of making life changing decisions at a young age, effortlessly. We’re excited to showcase a series that is not only contemporary but also timeless in many ways. I guarantee, no matter what age you’re at – you’re going to relate and reminisce with Jugaadistan.”

'Jugaadistan' will stream from March 4 onwards.

