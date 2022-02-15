Watch: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Jab Saiyaan', by Shreya Ghoshal, gives a glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari's sizzling chemistry

A day after sharing an intriguing teaser of 'Jab Saiyaan', the second song of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the makers officially released the full song on Tuesday.

The melodius song, by Shreya Ghoshal, introduces actor Shantanu Maheshwari and takes the audience on a journey filled with love and a lot more.

It gives a glimpse of a sizzling, mischievous and mysterious chemistry between Alia and Shantanu.

'Jab Saiyaan' is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is penned by A.M Turaz.

Check out the full song here:

On Monday, Shreya had teased her fans with a video in which she was heard humming the tune to the song.

Shreya considers this as one of her favorites from the film. She says, "Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It's always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles. It is all set to release in Hindi and Telugu on February 25, 2022.

The period drama, which will also have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:01 PM IST