Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Takes Legal Action Against Trolls Defaming Him & His Family

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, known for her roles in shows like 'Imlie' and 'Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,' has often expressed her love for her father. Being a public figure, the actress has found herself at the center of some vicious trolling time and again. However, this time, Sumbul's father, Mr. Touqeer has decided to take a stern action against these baseless trolls. Mr.Touqeer Khan addressed the issue directly and shared pictures of the complaints he filed on social media. He stated that any defamatory posts about him and his family will be dealt with strictly, with legal cases already registered against the trolls.

Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief. 🙏 https://t.co/A49ZEizVVe — touqeer (@papatouqeer) April 9, 2024

In the complaint addressed to the home minister, the commissioner of police, the deputy commissioner of police, and the senior inspector, Mr. Touqeer Khan emphasized his honorable standing in society as a renowned choreographer in Indian cinema and television, as well as the father of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He highlighted the vulnerability of his family to malicious attacks due to their public visibility. Additionally, he mentioned a past incident in 2019 where he was falsely accused in a POCSO rape case, which was later proven untrue in 2022 after a lengthy legal process.

For the unversed, Mr Touqeer was accused of spiking the drink of a 17 year old and later raping her. The victim had claimed that Mr Touqeer had called her to Mumbai on the pretext of giving her a break in films or television. However, when she later found out that he was just a mere 'extras casting agent,' she decided to go back to her hometown but was disuaded by Mr Touqeer. Further, the victim stated that he then one day came to her house, spiked her drink and raped her. She also revealed that he threatened her with a video of the rape for two years. Mr Touqeer was arrested in the year 2019 and was later acquitted in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan continues to captivate audiences with her role in Sony TV's show "Kavya" opposite Mishkat Varma, enjoying widespread popularity on social media platforms.