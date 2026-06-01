Suman Kalyanpur Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Mumbai, Emotional Family Members Sing Rahen Na Rahen Hum

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday (June 1). The singer received a solemn farewell as family, friends and admirers gathered to pay their final respects. Kalyanpur passed away on Sunday night at the age of 89 following age-related ailments at her residence.

Her mortal remains were draped in the national flag, while Mumbai Police personnel offered a ceremonial salute at a Santacruz auditorium before the final rites were performed by her daughter, Charu.

The farewell turned emotional as loved ones sang “Rahen Na Rahen Hum, Meheka Karenge” from the 1966 film Mamta while the funeral pyre was lit. The song, one of Kalyanpur’s most cherished renditions, echoed through the venue as mourners remembered her.

Tributes also poured in from across the country. President Droupadi Murmu described Kalyanpur’s death as a major loss to Indian art and music. "The passing of Suman Kalyanpur, who enriched Indian music, is an irreparable loss to the world of Indian art. She enchanted people with her melodious singing in Hindi and Marathi, as well as in numerous other Indian languages," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

भारतीय संगीत को समृद्ध करने वाली श्रीमती सुमन कल्याणपुर जी का निधन भारतीय कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्होंने हिन्दी और मराठी के साथ अन्य अनेक भारतीय भाषाओं में अपने मधुर गायन से लोगों को मंत्रमुग्ध किया। शास्त्रीय धुनों से लेकर लोकप्रिय गीतों तक उनके योगदान का क्षेत्र अत्यंत… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 1, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and others also remembered the legendary singer.

"Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on X.

Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om… pic.twitter.com/xCGswIq0s6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2026

Known for unforgettable songs such as Na Tum Hamen Jano, Aaj Kal Tere Mere, Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Mein and Na Na Karke Pyaar, Kalyanpur carved a unique identity in Hindi cinema despite the towering presence of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Her voice was often compared to Lata Mangeshkar's, a comparison that brought both opportunities and challenges throughout her career. During a period when Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi had disagreements over royalty issues, Kalyanpur became one of Rafi’s most frequent duet partners, recording more than 100 songs with him.

Despite her achievements, many of Kalyanpur’s songs were often mistakenly attributed to Mangeshkar because of the similarity in their voices. However, Kalyanpur always maintained a warm relationship with the legendary singer.

Born in Dhaka in January 1937, Kalyanpur initially studied at the JJ School of Art before pursuing music under renowned gurus including Pandit Keshav Rao Bhole, Abdul Rehman Khan and Master Navrang.

Over a career spanning decades, she delivered classics such as Na Tum Hamen Jano from Baat Ek Raat Ki, the title song of Dil Ek Mandir, Yun Hi Dil Ne Chaha, Chura Le Na Tumko Yeh Mausam Suhana and numerous memorable duets with Mohammed Rafi.

In recognition of her contribution to Indian music, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023.