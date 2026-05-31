Veteran Playback Singer Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89; Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Pay Tribute

The Indian music industry is mourning the loss of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, who passed away at the age of 89. The Padma Bhushan awardee was celebrated for her melodious voice and an illustrious career that spanned several decades across Hindi, Marathi and other Indian languages.

Known for evergreen songs such as Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Zindagi Imtihan Leti Hai, Mera Pyaar Bhi Tu Hai, Na Tum Hamein Jaano and many others, Kalyanpur leaves behind a rich musical legacy that continues to resonate with generations of listeners.

Following the news of her demise, several political leaders and admirers paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Among them was politician Supriya Sule, who expressed her grief in a heartfelt post on X.

She wrote, "The news of the demise of the renowned playback singer Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her honeyed voice, she had reigned supreme over the hearts of music lovers. She sang one immortal gem after another, such as 'Nimboni Chya Zadamage', 'Are Sansar Sansar', 'Ketkichya Bani Tithe Nachla Mor', and 'Rimjhim Jharati Shravandhara'—emotionally resonant songs and devotional pieces. She made her entry into the Marathi music world with Gadim's compositions. Many of the mellifluous songs she sang still resonate deeply in people's hearts today. With her passing, a radiant star of the music world has dimmed. Heartfelt homage to her."

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also remembered the singer and called her passing a significant loss to Indian music.

In his tribute, he wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice, she enriched the world of Indian music. Her immortal songs in Hindi, Marathi, and numerous other regional languages have reigned supreme over the emotional realms of generations. With her demise, an era of gold in the realm of Indian classical and light music has drawn the curtain. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her and extend my condolences to her family."

A Voice That Defined An Era

Born as Suman Hemmady on January 28, 1937, in Dhaka, then part of undivided India, Kalyanpur went on to become one of the most respected voices in Indian music. Her singing career flourished in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, while her repertoire also included bhajans, ghazals, abhangs and bhavgeet.

After completing her education at St Columba School in Mumbai, she initially pursued painting and enrolled at the JJ School of Art. However, her passion for music led her to train under Pt Keshavrao Bhole, Ustad Khan Abdul Rehman Khan and Master Navrang.

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Her early breakthrough came with films such as Shukrachi Chandni and Mangu in 1954. Over the years, she delivered several memorable songs including Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar, Parbaton Ke Pedon Par and Nimbonichya Zhaada Maage.

Kalyanpur was also known for her successful collaborations with Mohammed Rafi during the early 1960s. Her voice was often noted for its resemblance to that of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, leading many listeners to occasionally mistake one for the other.

With her passing, Indian music has lost one of its most cherished voices, but her timeless songs will continue to live on in the hearts of music lovers.