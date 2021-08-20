Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next?

Advertisement

Move over Karan Johar, it seems the industry star kids have found a new mentor in Zoya Akhtar. B-town is abuzz with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara filmmaker having pulled a casting coup of sorts. Rumour has it, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, have been roped in for Zoya’s next.

When the news first started doing the rounds, it was said Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has also joined the cast. But, according to some media reports, it is Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and not the dapper chhote nawab of Pataudi, who will feature in the movie along with the two pretty ladies. If true, this film might be the biggest debut film of recent times post Student of the Year (2012), which saw the debuts of three stars Alia Bhatt (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter) and Varun Dhawan (filmmaker David Dhawan’s son) and Sidarth Malhotra.

There has been no official statement from the filmmaker yet. But it is said Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie and Moose will come alive on screen in Zoya’s desi version of the Archie comic series for an OTT platform through fresh faces.

