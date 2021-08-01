Suhana gives a glimpse of her artistic side as she makes a charcoal portrait; Gauri Khan reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana on Saturday shared a glimpse of the portrait that she made of her mother.
Taking to her Instagram story, the star kid shared a video in which she can be seen making a pretty charcoal portrait.
She simply wrote "mom" with a heart emoticon.
Moments after she shared the clip, Gauri reposted it and wrote, "Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic."
Gauri frequently clicks pictures of Suhana, which they post on social media.
A couple of days back, Shah Rukh left a rare comment on one of Suhana's Instagram posts, which included photos shot by Gauri.
Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour," while Suhana had captioned the post, "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford."
Shah Rukh wrote in the comments section, "Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture."
And on his wife's post, he commented, "Whatever colour you take the picture in and Suhana is in it, is our favourite colour."
Suhana often shares her mesmerising pictures on the photo-sharing app and she never fails to make headlines for her stunning uploads.
She returned to New York back in January after the lockdown and resumed her studies at the New York University. Reportedly, it was in 2019 that she had enrolled in the university.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London.
She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'
