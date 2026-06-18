Sugar Season 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Mystery Drama Series?

Sugar Season 2 OTT Release |

Fans of Colin Farrell's critically acclaimed mystery drama Sugar have reason to celebrate, as Apple TV+ has officially renewed the series for a second season. The neo-noir thriller, which captivated audiences with its blend of detective storytelling and unexpected science-fiction twists, has returned with a brand-new chapter. The first season received positive reviews and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) at the 2024 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Sugar Season 2: OTT streaming details

Sugar Season 2 is set to stream on Apple TV+, starting from June 19, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "Sweet ride. Season 2 of #Sugar premieres Friday." The upcoming season is expected to continue exploring the mysteries surrounding private investigator John Sugar, played by Colin Farrell, while delving deeper into the revelations that shocked viewers in the first season.

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What is Sugar all about?

Created by Mark Protosevich, Sugar follows John Sugar, a private detective hired to investigate the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a powerful Hollywood producer. As the investigation unfolds, Sugar uncovers dark secrets hidden beneath the glamorous facade of Los Angeles.

The first season earned praise for Colin Farrell's compelling performance, stylish cinematography, and genre-bending narrative. Alongside Farrell, the cast includes Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, and Nate Corddry.

With several unanswered questions remaining after the dramatic Season 1 finale, fans can expect more intrigue, suspense, and unexpected twists when Sugar returns for its highly anticipated second season on Apple TV+.

All About Sugar

The mystery drama, directed by Fernando Meirelles and created by Mark Protosevich, is produced by Colin Farrell, Mark Protosevich, Simon Kinberg, Fernando Meirelles, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich under Chapel Place Productions, Apple Studios and Genre Films.