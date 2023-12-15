 Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale Blessed With A Baby Girl, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale Blessed With A Baby Girl, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn (WATCH)

Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale Blessed With A Baby Girl, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn (WATCH)

Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Hiten Tejwani, Rohit Bose Roy, Harshdeep Kaur, Tabu and others congratulated new parents Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Friday (December 15). The couple posted a video to share the happy news with their fans and followers on social media.

Sanket and Sugandha shared a video from the hospital and gave the first glimpse of their daughter. In the clip, Sanket is seen wearing a statoscope around his neck. He says in the video, "Aur aaj ki taaza khabar ye hai ki main baap bann gaya hoon." He then pans the camera towards his wife and says, "Aur ye maa bann gayi hai."

"The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL 🩷🧿 Please keep showering your Love and Blessings," they captioned their post on Instagram.

Soon after they shared the post, celebrities including Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Hiten Tejwani, Rohit Bose Roy, Harshdeep Kaur, Tabu and others flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Sanket and Sugandha announced pregnancy on October 15 by sharing a series of adorable photos from her maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing on the beach. The singer-comedian is seen flaunting her baby bump in a maroon gown with thigh-high slit.

"The Best Is Yet To Come...Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition🥳 kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on," they captioned the post.

Sugandha and Sanket, who shot to fame from The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar, on April 26, 2021. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with very few people in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. They also appeared together in Zee TV's Summer Express 2017.

Sanket is best known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. He is a qualified doctor as well. He made his small screen debut with 'Laugh India Laugh'.

Both Sugandha and Sanket are quite active on social media and they often share hilarious videos to keep their fans and followers entertained.

Read Also
Best Of 2023: Ram Charan To Swara Bhasker, Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood This Year
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vir Das On Performing At Iconic Apollo Theatre In London: 'It's A Momentous Occasion For Indian...

Vir Das On Performing At Iconic Apollo Theatre In London: 'It's A Momentous Occasion For Indian...

Ram Charan, Upasana Hide Baby Klin Kaara’s Face Upon Arrival In Mumbai (WATCH) 

Ram Charan, Upasana Hide Baby Klin Kaara’s Face Upon Arrival In Mumbai (WATCH) 

Shreyas Talpade To Sushmita Sen: Celebs Who Survived Heart Attack

Shreyas Talpade To Sushmita Sen: Celebs Who Survived Heart Attack

Netizens Laud Babil Khan’s Statement ‘You Can’t Aquire A Woman’ In Viral Video (WATCH)

Netizens Laud Babil Khan’s Statement ‘You Can’t Aquire A Woman’ In Viral Video (WATCH)

10 Highest Grossing Films Of 2023: From Jawan & Pathaan To Animal & Adipurush

10 Highest Grossing Films Of 2023: From Jawan & Pathaan To Animal & Adipurush