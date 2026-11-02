Suchitra Pillai Slams IndiGo Over Seat Change Despite Hip Problem, Demands Explanation: 'Rude Staff Lady Took My Pass And...'

Actress Suchitra Pillai expressed disappointment with IndiGo Airlines after an unpleasant experience during a recent flight from Ahmedabad. The actress claimed that airline staff asked her to move from her pre-booked front-row seat to the back of the aircraft, citing weight-related reasons. However, she later noticed that a staff member had been given a seat in the same row.

On Monday (November 2), Suchitra took to Instagram to share her experience and posted a picture of her boarding pass, which showed multiple changes to her seat number. Questioning the airline's decision, she said she had specifically booked a seat towards the front because of a hip problem.

Suchitra Pillai Shares Her IndiGo Experience

According to the actress, the incident took place just before passengers were boarding the bus for the flight. She alleged that a staff member took her boarding pass after it showed a red signal and changed her seat from 3C to 34C.

Explaining what happened, Suchitra wrote, "Well done indigo.6e Ahmedabad. Just before boarding the bus for the above flight a rude staff lady who scans the passes casually took my pass from the guy there when it flashed red and changed my seat to the back of the plane to 34c instead of 3c saying pls sit in this seat and after take off if Ur seat is free u can go back to 3c as the weight of the plane etc etc some nonsense (sic)."

The actress, who is known for her role in Dil Chahta Hai, said she refused to accept the change because she needed to sit towards the front due to her hip condition.

Sharing further details, she wrote, "I refused as I have a hip problem and need a seat up ahead and she says ok fine if u don't want it I'll change it. Wasting about 6 min in the process as my fellow actors we waited with me. Once on board I realise that the seat next to me is free and one staff member was given a seat on my row after being told row 3 was free", (sic)

Suchitra Pillai Demands an Explanation From IndiGo

Questioning whether the airline had changed her seat to accommodate its own employee, the actress asked IndiGo to explain its decision.

She further wrote, "Was it because you LL wanted free seats for Ur staff as opposed to passengers who have booked this seat particularly ages ago ? I look fwd to a valid explanation indigo.6e as I am a blue chip member and have travelled indigo for years ... And I do hope the staff member can be asked what right she had to do this without even asking me .. taking off now . Let's see when I get a reply (sic)."