Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says Health Insurance Claim Was Rejected After Hospitalisation For Ulcers, Vows To 'Expose' Insurer

Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently alleged that her health insurance claim was rejected after she was hospitalised due to severe ulcers. Expressing her frustration on X (formerly known as Twitter), the actress accused the insurance company of unfair practices and said she intends to expose its operations.

Sharing details about her health, Suchitra revealed that she has been dealing with severe acidity and ulcers, recalling a previous medical emergency that required hospitalisation.

"It is 1.45 am and I can't sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst I had to be hospitalized," she posted.

Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost - bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy. But i… — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 15, 2026

She then claimed that her insurer refused to reimburse the hospital expenses, saying the company argued that she had not declared her ulcers when purchasing the policy. "Bec I hadn't declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy (sic),"

Explaining her side of the issue, Suchitra said she did not suffer from ulcers when she bought the insurance policy and criticised the company for asking her to prove that with medical documentation.

"But I didn't have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm I didn't have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim."

I will pick up this @ICICILombard thread tomorow. Their conduct so appalling - i would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didnt understand how sciene or disease works.

@ICICI_Direct @ICICIBank — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 15, 2026

The actress further said she was upset by the experience and no longer cared about receiving the reimbursement. "I no longer care abt the refund - I will expose the fraud in their operations,"

In another post, Suchitra questioned the medical expertise of the doctors associated with the insurer and called for a legal inquiry.

"Their conduct so appalling - I would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didn't understand how science or disease works."

About Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra began her career with the television series Chunauti while she was still in school. She rose to fame with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan and later appeared in the Malayalam film Kilukkampetti alongside Jayaram. Besides acting, she released several pop albums, including Dole Dole, Dum Tara, A-Ha and Zindagi. She returned to films with My Wife's Murder and was most recently seen in Netflix's Odd Couple.