'Such A Vamp': Aamir Khan Calls Singham Again's Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Galti', Video Of Chat With Anees Bazmee Goes Viral

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who is currently on a break from films, caught up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee in Mumbai and congratulated him on his film's mega success. And while at it, he seemingly also shaded Singham Again which clashed with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer at the box office.

A video of Aamir's candid chat with Bazmee has now gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be heard saying, "Aapki Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 se takkar leke galti kar di." As Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed in theatres on Diwali, the latter emerged to be the clear winner.

Aamir's reaction to the clash did not sit well with netizens, who felt that it was not right on the actor's part to shade Ajay Devgn's film. "Aamir is such a vamp," a user wrote on Reddit, while another commented, "This is the same dude who said something on the lines of shah rukh mere kutte ka naam hai I pet him...Aamir is always messy lol (sic)."

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in cinemas on November 1, and the teams of both the films stated during their respective interviews that they wanted to avoid the clash but "had no other option". While Ajay reasoned that his film was based on themes of Ramayana and thus, they were bound to release it on Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa makers stated that they had blocked the date way in advance.

After the third weekend of the films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 finally managed to overtake Singham Again's box office collection after competing head-to-head for two weeks. The total revenue generated by the Kartik-starrer now stands at Rs 231.40 crore in India, as opposed to Singham's Rs 230.75 crore.