Subhash Ghai turns music director for ZEE5's '36 Farmhouse'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has created magic again with ’36 Farmhouse’ as the storyteller and the music director.

As part of its vision to collaborate with the country’s foremost storytellers, ZEE5 is set to premiere ’36 Farmhouse’ which marks Subhash Ghai’s debut as a music composer and lyrics writer.

Fans are quite excited to see the next wonder film of the man who has produced hit films like 'Khalnayak', 'Pardes' and 'Taal', among others.

The makers unveiled the music on Zee TV’s 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in the presence of Subhash Ghai.

The first song, ‘Mohabat’ is a sweet and melodious, romantic song, sung by Sonu Nigam which will make you reminisce about the charming moments with your loved ones.

The next one is a catchy tune ‘Mind Your Business’, sung by Hariharan. The song, which is picturised on Sanjay Mishra, is a quirky and unconventional song that will make one hum along.

Starring Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Barkha Dutt, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others, ‘36 Farmhouse’ highlights the disparity between the rich and the poor in a satirical way giving away the message that - Some steal for need and some steal for greed.

Speaking about the music, Subhash Ghai said, “We launched the music of ’36 Farmhouse’ on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ show and the response we received from - my friends, Himesh, Vishal and Shankar, the contestants and the audience members – made me feel overwhelmed and is what keeps me going. I tell stories and write and compose songs for my passion but without the love from my fans, all the efforts would mean nothing. So, I am glad that even after all these years, the fans still want to see more from me. I hope that they love and appreciate my OTT debut too and I am looking forward to seeing these songs climb the charts soon".

‘36 Farmhouse’ is directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and produced by Mukta Searchlight Films and Zee Studios.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:18 PM IST