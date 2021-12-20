Exclusive! Subhash Ghai's next, 36 Farmhouse, to release on an OTT platform

Subhash Ghai, best known for blockbusters like Hero, Ram Lakhan, and Pardes, is back with his next venture. The film titled 36 Farmhouse is produced by Ghai and will release digitally. Known to be the showman of Bollywood through his filmmaking skills, Ghai does not shy from producing big entertainers.

The film marks Ghai’s OTT debut. An elated Ghai shares, “Change is the name of life. As a storyteller and filmmaker who has written and told stories for nearly four decades, I now have to re-learn to write for this new medium. I am really excited to create new energy and quality on the small screen too. I’m sure my new attempt with this film will be loved by the viewers as a family entertainer.”

36 Farmhouse stars Sanjay Mishra, Amol Parashar, Flora Saini, Vijay Raaz, and Barkha Singh in the lead roles. It is helmed by Ram Ramesh Sharma.

