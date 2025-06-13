 Subham On OTT: Everything To Know About Storyline, Characters, Streaming Details Of The Film
Subham On OTT: Everything To Know About Storyline, Characters, Streaming Details Of The Film

Subham is a horror comedy film starring Harshith Reddy as Cable Srinivas. The film, which was released in the second week of May, received a good response from audiences and critics.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Subham On OTT | Photo Credit: Trailer

Subham is a horror comedy film starring Harshith Reddy as Cable Srinivas. The film, which was released in the second week of May, received a good response from audiences and critics. The Telugu film explores themes of feminism and masculinity within a horror-comedy context. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Subham?

The film is streaming on JioHotstar. It is available to watch in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham is a horror-comedy with a distinctive plot centered on supernatural occurrences tied to a well-known TV serial.

Storyline of Subham

The story revolves around Srinu, a cable operator in Bheemli, whose existence changes drastically when his wife and other women in the village begin to display peculiar actions every night at 9 PM. Seeing the women seemingly possessed, Srinu and his friends set out to explore the reason for these strange occurrences. The movie combines aspects of horror and humour, appealing to family viewers.

The cast and crew of Subham

The film features Harshith Reddy as Cable Srinivas, Charan Peri as Shahjahan, Gavireddy Srinivas as Venkatesh, Shriya Kontham as Srivalli, Shravani Lakshmi as Gayathri, Shalini Kondepudi as Farida, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Maya Matasri (cameo appearance), Rag Mayur as Maridesh Babu, and Praveen Kandregula as Venkatesh's Manager, among others.

It is directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Maringanti. It is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bankrolled the film under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures and Kanakavalli Talkies. Mridul Sujit Sen has done the cinematography of the film.

