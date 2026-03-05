Subedaar X (Twitter) Review: 'Jack Reacher Of India', 'Masaledaar'; Anil Kapoor Starrer Impresses Netizens

Subedaar X (Twitter) Review | Instagram

Suresh Triveni's Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Radhika Madan, and others, has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and now, many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Watched #Subedaar and it's like a mini Jack Reacher of India or concept you would see in Hollywood that a retired personal is dealing with the corrupt system. Loved the cameo of Another Veteran actor and 'A VETERAN' (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Subedaar is emotional, masaledaar and gripping. #AnilKapoor shines as Arjun Maurya, delivering a performance that anchors the film from start to finish. #SureshTriveni brings the story to life beautifully. A performance that truly strikes a chord (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Subedaar A decent action thriller with much more potential. If it had been cooked better, it could’ve been India’s Sisu or Nobody (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly the netizens have loved Subedaar, and especially Anil Kapoor's performance.

While the veteran actor was working actively in the past few years, we majorly saw him in multi-starrers as a second lead. However, with Subedaar, he is back as the protagonist, and his fans were eagerly waiting to watch the movie.

Anil Kapoor Upcoming Movies

While Subedaar has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Kapoor has some other interesting projects lined up as well. He will be seen in Alpha and King.

In Alpha, the actor plays the role of Colonel Vikrant Kaul. The character was introduced in last year's release War 2. Meanwhile, details about his role in King is kept underwraps.

The release date of Alpha is not yet announced, but King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.