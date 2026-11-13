Student Of The Year After Dark X Review: 'Shanaya Kapoor Has Nailed It', 'Unbearable'; Karan Johar's New Show Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Student Of The Year After Dark X Review | Instagram

Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, was released in 2012. The film was a hit at the box office, and the makers made it into a franchise. In 2019, Student Of The Year 2 was released. The spiritual sequel starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, and it was a flop at the box office. Now, the franchise has been turned into a web show titled Student Of The Year After Dark, and it has started streaming on JioHotstar. The series features Shanaya Kapoor in the lead role.

Many people have already watched the show, and they are sharing their reviews on X. A netizen praised Shanaya's performance and tweeted, "Janhvi Kapoor should learn from her cousin (Shanaya Kapoor) how to act. This performance by Shanaya is better than all of Janhvi's recent movies. Shanaya nailed it in Student Of The Year After Dark (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Honestly…i was excited to watch Student of the Year After Dark…but one episode in and Shanaya Kapoor’s acting is already testing my patience….Unbearable (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Just started watching student of the year after dark. what in the squid game x elite is going on here (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, Student Of The Year After Dark has received a mixed response from netizens. However, everyone has been praising Shanaya's performance in it. The series is directed by Reema Maya.

Read Also Shanaya Kapoor Brings Regal Desi Glam In Heavily Embroidered Anarkali Look

Student Of The Year After Dark review

While netizens have given a mixed response to the show, even the critics' reviews have been quite mixed. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the show 3 stars and wrote, "For all those who missed watching Shanya Kapoor’s talent in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, do not miss Student Of The Year: After Dark. You will surely thank us later."

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