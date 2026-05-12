Shanaya Kapoor Brings Regal Desi Glam In Heavily Embroidered Anarkali Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 12, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor recently shared stunning pictures of her traditional look on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerised with her regal ethnic appearance.
The actress wore a gorgeous Anarkali ensemble by Jigyam Creation that beautifully exuded royal elegance.
The outfit featured rich shades of pink, red, and orange with intricate embroidery, mirror work, and heavily embellished traditional motifs throughout the ensemble.
The heavily embroidered borders and detailed craftsmanship added a luxurious touch, making the attire look grand yet graceful.
She accessorised the look with statement jewellery pieces from Indinoor Jewellery, including elegant earrings and layered traditional pieces that elevated the ethnic aesthetic.
The actress paired the outfit with stylish traditional footwear from Aprajita Toor, adding a polished finishing touch to the ensemble.
Shanaya kept her makeup soft and radiant with glowing skin, subtle eye makeup, nude lips, and sleek open hair.