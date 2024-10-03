Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Shares Dreamy Photos From Wedding With Jake Bongiovi

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown who married singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in an intimate ceremony in June, has now shared some wedding pictures that are sure to make fans say "aww."

Millie, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from her special day. The actress looked stunning in a white wedding gown with beautiful lace details. Jake matched his lovely bride perfectly, wearing a white tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Along with the pictures, Millie added a caption that read, "Forever and always, your wife."

Earlier in June, Millie Bobby confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.

Along with the pictures, the 'Stranger Things' star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe.

People magazine had earlier confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in 'Stranger Things.' Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.