 Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Shares Dreamy Photos From Wedding With Jake Bongiovi
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
article-image

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown who married singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in an intimate ceremony in June, has now shared some wedding pictures that are sure to make fans say "aww."

Millie, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from her special day. The actress looked stunning in a white wedding gown with beautiful lace details. Jake matched his lovely bride perfectly, wearing a white tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Along with the pictures, Millie added a caption that read, "Forever and always, your wife."

Earlier in June, Millie Bobby confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED Contestants: From YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami To KKK 14's Karanveer Mehra & More
Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED Contestants: From YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami To KKK 14's Karanveer Mehra & More
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy
article-image

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.

Along with the pictures, the 'Stranger Things' star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe.

People magazine had earlier confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in 'Stranger Things.' Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.

