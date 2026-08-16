'Storm In A Teacup': Himanshi Khurana Reacts To 'Huge Public Debate' Over Remarks About Religion & Asim Riaz

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana reacted to the online discussion surrounding her recent comments about religion and her past relationship with Asim Riaz . Calling the debate over her remarks a “storm in a teacup”, Himanshi said her comments were simply based on her personal experience.

On Sunday (August 16), Himanshi shared a note on her Instagram story, addressing the reactions to her podcast appearance. She wrote, "Media making a huge public debate over minor discussion of my life experience in podcast without saying bad about anyone, that's total storm in a teacup. Chalo koi ni carry on."

The controversy began after Himanshi spoke about her relationship with Asim during an appearance on Paras Chhabra's podcast. She was asked about reports claiming that she was considering converting to another religion while dating Asim. Himanshi clarified that she would not describe the situation as “conversion”.

"Conversion nahi bolungi, par woh apne religion ki achhi baatein bata rahe the, sab bata rahe the. Achhi baat hai," she said.

Himanshi explained that the person she was referring to wanted her to understand and accept the positive aspects of his religion. However, she said she was not comfortable with the idea.

"Woh chahte the ki main achha samajhkar accept karu, lekin mujhe manzoor nahi tha," she added.

While Himanshi did not name Asim during the conversation, her comments were linked to their past relationship. She also made it clear that there was no mistreatment involved.

Speaking about how the situation affected her personally, Himanshi recalled feeling as though she was betraying her faith. She said, "Aisa feel hua ki main apne Bhagwan ko dhokha de rahi hoon."

She also remembered thinking about visiting the Chaar Dham and completing her temple visits before taking any decision, describing the emotions at the time as similar to saying goodbye.

Himanshi & Asim's relationship

Himanshi and Asim's relationship began during their time on Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and was engaged to her boyfriend Chow at the time. She and Asim later continued their relationship outside the show. In 2023, the couple announced their separation after four years together, citing 'different religious beliefs' as the reason for their breakup.