Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert During Their Relationship? Actress Says, 'Feel Hua Ki Main Apne Bhagwan Ko Dhokha De Rahi...'

Photo Via: Paras Chhabra YouTube show

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has opened up about her past relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz, recalling conversations around religion and revealing that she once felt conflicted about her faith. The couple began dating during their stint on the reality show. In 2023, Himanshi and Asim announced their breakup after four years of dating, citing 'different religious beliefs' as the reason.

Himanshi Khurana Recalls Religious Conflict During Past Relationship

Appearing on Paras Chhabra's podcast, Himanshi was asked about rumours that she was converting to another religion while she was in a relationship with Asim. In response, she clarified that she would not call it 'conversion' and went on to explain what had happened.

Himanshi Khurana Says She Wasn't Comfortable Accepting Asim Riaz's Faith

"Conversion nahi bolungi, par woh apne religion ki achhi baatein bata rahe the, sab bata rahe the. Achhi baat hai," she said. According to Himanshi, the person she was referring to wanted her to understand and accept the positive aspects of his religion, but she was not comfortable doing so. However, the actress did not take Asim's name while discussing the matter.

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'Mujhe Manzoor Nahi Tha'

"Woh chahte the ki main achha samajhkar accept karun, lekin mujhe manzoor nahi tha," she added, making it clear that she considered it a personal choice. Himanshi also stressed that Asim did not misbehave with her during these conversations.

Himanshi further recalled how the situation affected her emotionally. She said, "Aisa feel hua ki main apne Bhagwan ko dhokha de rahi hoon." She remembered thinking about visiting the Chaar Dham and completing her temple visits before making any decision, describing the feeling as though she was saying goodbye.

The actress also revealed that after Bigg Boss 13, she gained a significant amount of weight and struggled with thyroid issues, depression and anxiety. She said her condition became so severe that her nose would randomly start bleeding.

However, after taking care of her health and focusing on her well-being, she said she is now doing much better and weighs in the 40-kg range.

Himanshi and Asim fell in love in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and was engaged to her boyfriend Chow at that time.