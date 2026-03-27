'Stop Playing Victim Card': Splitsvilla 16's Asmita Adhikari Slams Ron Kariappa Over 'Let's Be Friends & Figure Out Later' Remark

Splitsvilla 16 is getting messier, not the show itself, but everything unfolding outside it on social media. In the latest BYOG session of Splitsvilla 16, Ron Kariappa claimed that he wanted to take the relationship forward with Asmita Adhikari, but she suggested, "Let's be friends now and figure out later."

Sharing the same video, Asmita called out Ron, saying, "The audacity bro! It was a mutual decision to be friends and now suddenly he's putting it all on me?"

Hitting back at Ron’s comment, Asmita took to her Instagram Story and accused him of flirting with Akanksha Choudhary at the success party. She also clapped back at Ron’s “working out” remark, saying, "Dude, you also know why we didn't work out. So, stop playing victim card and sympathy card."

Asmita further debunked claims that she never supported Ron. In her Instagram Story, she stated that she was the "man in the relationship." She added, "It was all talking, koi action nahi tha. Aap sab ladki ko same treat karte the."

She also spoke about Ron’s tendency to hang out with girls and seek female attention.

Since Asmita is from Delhi and Ron is from Mumbai, he claimed that there was a language barrier between them. However, Asmita dismissed this, calling it "bullsh*t" and saying, "It has nothing to do with your language barrier."

Asmita then asked Ron to go through his script properly, pointing out that he said different things during the dome session and something entirely different in the BYOG session.

According to her, Ron had said in the dome session that Soundharya was upset because he rejected her, but in the BYOG session, he claimed that he would have chosen Soundharya over Asmita.

She further shared proof of Ron allegedly changing his statements after Splitsvilla 16. In one interview, he mentioned that they had mutually decided not to take the relationship forward, while in another, he blamed Asmita.