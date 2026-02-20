'Stop Playing Mummy Wala Victim Card': The 50's Maxtern Calls Out Elvish Yadav & Archit Kaushik After Elimination- Watch VIDEO

Maxtern Calls Out Elvish Yadav & Archit Kaushik |

Maxtern has been eliminated from The 50 house. Shortly after his exit, he took to his Instagram story to once again call out Elvish Yadav. Maxtern claimed that the first thing he saw after stepping out of the house was the comments saying Elvish would set his "fielding." Vowing to put an end to the showboating, Maxtern went on to narrate an incident involving Elvish from 2024.

Maxtern claims in his post that on 9 March, 2024, Elvish spread a lie about him threatening Elvish and saying he would burn his mother. Debunking the claims, Maxtern says, "Iske is jhuth ke karan mujhe aaj bhi hate milta hai." Maxtern further mentions in his video that he brought up this old topic because the same "mummy wali strategy" Elvish's friend Archit Kaushik is using, claiming that Maxtern said something about his mother while inside The 50 house, because of which he got angry.

Maxtern then questions both Elvish and Archit, saying, "Kya main ye galiyan tumhare kaan me phunkta hun ki sirf tumhe sunai deta hai, national Television tak pe record nahi hua?" He further claims that if he would have abused someone's mother in The 50, no one would have supported him. He also called out Elvish, saying, "Elvish, tera pura ka pura system chal raha hai mummy wale card pe." Maxtern captioned the post, urging, "Dear Elvish Yadav and Archit, stop playing Mummy wala victim card!"

So far, neither Elvish nor Archit reacted has reacted on the claims made by Maxtern.

The 50 new episodes releases every dayat 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar. So far, the finale episode of The 50 has not been officially announced by the makers. But, the reports and the rumours suggest that Shiv Thakare is the winner while Mr. Faisu is the runner-up of The 50.