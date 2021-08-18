Advertisement

Although Rinku Rajguru was barely 16 when she made her debut in the 2016 Marathi blockbuster, Sairat, today she is one of the most popular stars in the Marathi film industry. The film not only earned her huge popularity among regional and Hindi cinema lovers, but also fetched her a National Award. Rinku, who was last seen in the web series Hundred with Lara Dutta, is back with a Hindi film, 200 Halla Ho, which is set to release on August 20 on Zee5.

Playing the protagonist, a woman who fights against injustice, Rinku is happy to work in films that are far from women shading tears on the screen. “I haven’t seen this kind of a film so far. I am playing an independent and strong Dalit girl, who is out to support women and stands against atrocities,” reveals the actress about her character, adding that her primary reason to do the film was to raise her voice against injustice. “I liked the script and the fact that there is so much suffering that women go through every day just because they are born in a poor family or lower cast. This film also has a small interesting love story,” Rinku says, who aims to bring change into society by doing such characters. “I don’t know what I will be able to do for women, but through my films I am trying to speak about the issues,” says the actress.

Rinku is trying to push the envelope with every film and intentionally choosing meaningful characters. From the first film, which was remade in multiple languages including the Hindi version Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, to Makeup, Rinku is happy in her space. But did she hope to be the lead in Dhadak? “I never think about the future. I never knew I would do Sairat or anything in Hindi cinema. It feels good that a Marathi film was made in Hindi. It was a proud moment for me. I can’t say if I would have played the lead in remakes as well. It’s completely the makers’ decision,” she avers.

Rinku is now on the pedestal of success, but her path was never to be a part of the glamour industry. Rinku aspired to be a doctor, but destiny had other plans for her and Nagraj Majule (director of Sairat) spotted her at the age of 13 to play his heroine in Sairat. “I was too young to know anything at that time. Nagrajji asked my parents and they agreed. My parents and director guided me throughout and corrected me when I made mistakes,” recalls the actress, and attributes her creative inclination to her parents. “My parents, who are school teachers, love to sing and dance. My father comes from a humble background and now he teaches Lavani (Marathi folk dance) and Kathak in a school,” she reveals.

Advertisement

Although the actress has fetched herself a National Award in her first film itself, she never took training in acting. And she is still a little nervous to be in front of the camera. “When I faced the camera for the first time, I was awestruck. I was scared, but gradually learnt the nuances — sound, camera, etc. But I still feel nervous when I am in front of the camera. I always ask if I am looking okay during the take,” she insists, and adds her biggest award is the appreciation by the audience. “I am happy with the awards, but more than that I love it when the audience watches my movies and appreciates my work. Their love for me is my biggest achievement and award,” the actress concludes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST