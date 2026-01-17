 Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?

The 2-minute 20-second video opens with Sophie Turner playing the role of an ordinary office worker named Zara, who indulges in talking with her colleagues, saying the trick of the job is not to die of boredom; saying this, she is unaware of what is about to come.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Steal is an upcoming thrilling series starring Sophie Turner in the lead role. The high-octane thriller explores themes of Wealth Inequality and Financial Crime, The Cost-of-Living Crisis, and Morality and Desperation. The six-episode series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 21, 2026. Here's everything you need to know about Steal.

About Steal

The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and captioned, "There's no going back now. Steal premieres January 21." Steal also explores themes of morality, greed, and survival.

Steal: Trailer explained

The 2-minute 20-second video opens with Sophie Turner playing the role of an ordinary office worker named Zara, who indulges in talking with her colleagues, saying the trick of the job is not to die of boredom; saying this, she is unaware of what is about to come. Zara, who was living a heart-lightning life, suddenly finds herself in the chaos that is about to become the darkest chapter of her life, when a group of masked thieves breaks in, guns in hand. They threaten Zara and her colleagues into collecting 4 billion euros and handing it over to them.

Cast and characters

The series features Sophie Turner as Zara, Archie Madekwe as Luke, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DCI Rhys, among others. The series is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald. It is produced by Greg Brenman, Beccy De Souza, Sam Miller, Nuala O'Leary (series producer), and Vivien Kenny under the banner of Drama Republic and Amazon MGM Studios.

