Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 On OTT- When And Where To Watch The Sci-Fi Series?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 |

The much-awaited Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is set to continue the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise. Following the success of the previous seasons, the acclaimed sci-fi series returns with more action, exploration and interstellar mysteries that have made it a favourite among Star Trek fans worldwide. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the showrunners of the series.

Where to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The new season premieres on Thursday, July 24, 2026, with the first episode dropping on the platform. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly until September 24. Meanwhile, Indian audiences can watch it on JioHotstar.

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What is the series about?

Set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike as he commands the USS Enterprise alongside iconic characters such as Spock and Number One. The show embraces the classic Star Trek format of exploring new planets, encountering unfamiliar civilisations and tackling moral dilemmas while blending action, adventure and science fiction.

Season 4 is expected to introduce new alien worlds, dangerous missions and emotional character arcs while expanding the rich Star Trek universe. Fans can also look forward to deeper stories involving Spock, Nurse Chapel, Uhura and other beloved crew members.

Cast details

The series features Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga and Martin Quinn as Montgomery Scott.

With its mix of thrilling space exploration, compelling storytelling and memorable characters, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 promises another exciting chapter for both longtime Star Trek enthusiasts and newcomers to the franchise.