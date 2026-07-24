OTT Releases This Week- From Kay Kay Menon's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya To Masters Of The Universe, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | July 24, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a coming-of-age drama set in a school environment. It explores childhood, education, friendships, and the challenges faced by students and teachers while highlighting the importance of learning and personal growth. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Set against the picturesque backdrops of Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe revolves around three travellers, whose lives take a dramatic twist when they become entangled in unforeseen circumstances. It is streaming on Netflix.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 4 is the fourth season that continues Captain Christopher Pike's adventures aboard the USS Enterprise. It is on Prime Video.
72 Hours is a comedy film that narrates the story of a 40-year-old executive who ends up at a three-day bachelor party with twenty-somethings after being mistakenly included in their chat group. It is streaming on Netflix.
Based on Mattel's iconic franchise, Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam as he transforms into He-Man to protect Eternia from the evil Skeletor. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Spookey in Love is Korean occult romantic drama which follows a wealthy hotel heiress who sees ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who fears them. It is streaming on Netflix.
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