Con City OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Das And Anna Ben's Film?

Con City OTT Release Date |

Tamil action thriller Con City, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, is a crime comedy film directed and written by Harish Durairaj. The film was released in theatres on June 26, 2026, and received a good response from audiences and critics. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.

The film is set to stream on Netflix from July 24, 2026. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Watch Con City on Netflix, out 24 July, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

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What is Con City about?

Con City follows an ordinary-looking family from Mangaluru, played by Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, and Vadivukkarasi, who secretly lead double lives as expert con artists. Their carefully guarded world is turned upside down when Jeeva, the differently abled son of Arjun and Anna's characters, is kidnapped. Determined to rescue him, the family is forced to pull off one last high-stakes and meticulously planned con, setting off a gripping journey filled with suspense, deception, and unexpected twists.

Cast and characters

The film features Arjun Das as Saravanan, Anna Ben as Mithra, Vadivukkarasi as Janaki, Yogi Babu as Jackie, Nanda Gopal as Kalyana Sundaram, VTV Ganesh as Gangadharan, Radha Ravi as Abdul Razak, Ramesh Thilak as Dr. Subramani, Madhankumar Dakshinamoorthy, and Ponvannan as Chandrasekar, among others. The film is produced by Harish Durairaj under the banners of Power House Pictures, Maali & Manvi Movie Makers, Silver Tree Studios, and Klout Studios.